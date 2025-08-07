Jean Matsumoto | Seeking That Addictive Feeling Again

When it happens, how it happens, and who it happened against can all be factors that impact what that next step looks like, and whether that initial setback becomes an exit ramp, the start of a slide, or simply a blip on the radar that ultimately turns into nothing more than the answer to a trivia question that only diehard fans will remember several years down the road.

Jean Matsumoto was bounced from the ranks of the unbeaten this past February, stuck on the sour side of a split decision verdict in a short notice, catchweight clash with Rob Font in Seattle. It was a competitive fight where the opening stanza proved to be the differentiating round, with two judges favoring the veteran’s offensive success in the opening three minutes of the frame to the work put forth by the Brazilian prospect down the stretch, which included a forceful takedown just before the buzzer.

When the tens and nines were tallied, it was Font that stood triumphant, leaving Matsumoto to deal with the sting of defeat for the first time in his career.

“You’re always up for perhaps losing — it’s part of the sport, so it could happen at any time,” Matsumoto said on Wednesday afternoon when asked about suffering his initial defeat, his thoughts conveyed by translator Fabiano Buskei. “I still think I won that fight and I’m never gonna get tired of saying that.