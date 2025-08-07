Jean Matsumoto | Seeking That Addictive Feeling Again

Seeing what happens after a fighter suffers the first loss of their professional career is a fascinating point of focus and can often tell you a great deal about that athlete and what their future may hold.
When it happens, how it happens, and who it happened against can all be factors that impact what that next step looks like, and whether that initial setback becomes an exit ramp, the start of a slide, or simply a blip on the radar that ultimately turns into nothing more than the answer to a trivia question that only diehard fans will remember several years down the road.
Jean Matsumoto was bounced from the ranks of the unbeaten this past February, stuck on the sour side of a split decision verdict in a short notice, catchweight clash with Rob Font in Seattle. It was a competitive fight where the opening stanza proved to be the differentiating round, with two judges favoring the veteran’s offensive success in the opening three minutes of the frame to the work put forth by the Brazilian prospect down the stretch, which included a forceful takedown just before the buzzer.
When the tens and nines were tallied, it was Font that stood triumphant, leaving Matsumoto to deal with the sting of defeat for the first time in his career.
“You’re always up for perhaps losing — it’s part of the sport, so it could happen at any time,” Matsumoto said on Wednesday afternoon when asked about suffering his initial defeat, his thoughts conveyed by translator Fabiano Buskei. “I still think I won that fight and I’m never gonna get tired of saying that.
“It was a lot of good experiences. I think I had a good fight and there is a lot to be excited about (coming away from it),” he added. “I think the only negative was the blemish on the record —obviously I’m no longer undefeated — but I think it’s positives all around.”
Originally scheduled to face Chris Gutierrez two weeks later at UFC 313, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate jumped at the chance to face the ranked veteran, who was coming off a much-needed win over Kyler Phillips towards the end of 2024, and holding down a prime piece of real estate in the bantamweight Top 15.
Though fighting is nothing like those “Choose Your Own Adventure” books of the ‘80s and ‘90s where you can flip to a different page if you don’t like the outcome your previous choice provides, Matsumoto expressed no regrets when asked about hustling into the clash with Font that resulted in his first career setback.
“No, just positives,” said Matsumoto, who aims to bounce back this weekend in an intriguing clash with divisional mainstay Miles Johns. “I was able to renew my contract with that, which is a very positive outcome. Of course, no one wants to lose, but that’s part of (the sport) and numbers and numbers; other things matter more.
“I came out of that fight bigger than when I entered,” he added. “Not just for myself, but for those in the media to watch it. I feel like I can compete with anyone at the top.”
Many watching the fight and assessing it after the fact shared that same opinion — that the Season 7 contract winner showed enough in the competitive fight to still inch forward in the talent-rich division, despite landing on the wrong side of the cards — and looked at the bout as further confirmation that the 25-year-old from Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil is someone that is going to be heard from within the bantamweight ranks for the foreseeable future.
But all of that hinges on Matsumoto genuinely showing no ill effects from his bout with Font when he makes the walk this weekend at the UFC APEX, and you can be sure Johns will be focused on turning the Brazilian’s first loss into a losing streak on Saturday.
The former LFA bantamweight champ has a considerable edge in experience over his counterpart, and three times as many wins and starts inside the Octagon as Matsumoto, though none of that seems to be fazing the confident emerging talent.
“I didn’t have much of a camp for Rob because I was preparing for Chris Gutierrez, so it was a completely different game plan,” began the Brazilian when asked how things in training camp have changed following his loss to Font. “Now I’ve had all the time to prepare, and a lot of wrestling was inserted in there, so I think I’m very well prepared for this.
“Once again it’s a guy that has a lot of experience, a lot of fights to his name, and he is a guy that is always looking for the power punch — he’s trying to land the one strike,” he said in regard to Johns, who has gone 6-3 with one no contest during the course of his UFC tenure. “But I do believe that he’s a guy where once he gets hit and damaged, he goes into the wrestling.
“I’ve seen that and I’ve faced guys just like him, and I’m very prepared for that game where once he starts crumbling, he’ll revert back to wrestling.”
Sure of his preparation and ability, Matsumoto believes that his performance on Saturday will serve as another indication that he’s ready to hang with the best fighters the division has to offer.
“I try not to think much about the future in that way; I’m just worried about what I can do today,” offered Matsumoto when asked for his thoughts on the division and where he stacks up before adding, “but since I feel that I beat Rob Font, I’m someone that is able to compete with anyone in the top of this division and I’m ready for that level of competition.
“I think a win this Saturday puts me in the conversation to be fighting someone in the Top 15, Top 10 and I want to show people that I’m a different type of fighter — a better fighter, a smarter fighter, and someone that can fight against anyone in the division.”
While he steadfastly believes that he deserved the nod in Seattle, he left the Octagon at Climate Pledge Arena without getting his hand raised, which was another part of the altogether unfamiliar experience for the talented Brazilian, and one that he has no interest in going through again this weekend.
Not when the feeling of winning is so addictive.
“I think only the people that have been in the Octagon in that situation understand,” he said when asked how it will feel to once again have his hand raised in victory on Saturday, should he get by Johns. “(Fighters) know how good it feels to get your hand raised. It’s something addicting and I can’t wait to get that win and continue on my path to the top.”
