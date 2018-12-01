JDS Steals The Show Down Under

With Dos Santos’ mobility compromised, Tuivasa had his chance to capitalize in round two, but after some rough early moments, Dos Santos settled down and landed some stiff jabs and overhand rights. Then, with a little over three minutes left, a wild exchange ended with a Dos Santos right hand putting Tuivasa on the deck. Dos Santos looked for the finish on the mat, but Tuivasa appeared to clear his head quickly. And even with JDS in the mount, Tuivasa fought back, but after several punches got through, referee Herb Dean had seen enough, calling the fight at 2:30 of the second round.

With the win, the No. 7-ranked Dos Santos ups his record to 20-5. The No. 11-ranked Tuivasa falls to 10-1.