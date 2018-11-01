JDS Has No Doubt He Can Take Back The Heavyweight Division

After spending the previous seven years in the thick of the title chase and standing across the cage from some of the most recognizable names in the heavyweight division, the back-to-back assignments against comparative neophytes was a little surprising to Dos Santos, who wondered if the UFC was looking for him to “put over” the newcomers, to borrow a professional wrestling term.

Not that he would ever consider turning down an opportunity to step into the Octagon.

“I don’t really care about who I’m fighting with and I think the UFC knows that, so maybe that’s why they give me those fights,” he said with a laugh. “They want me to fight these newcomer guys — it’s not going to add too much to my career, but they want me to fight those guys.

“I don’t know why, but I’ll fight,” he added. “If they want me to give a welcome to these guys, I’ll do it happily.”

Earlier this week, the headlining duo took part in a “Welcome to Country” ceremony by some of the indigenous peoples of Adelaide at the city’s Botanical Gardens.

In addition to taking part in the Australian ritual, it was the first time Dos Santos and Tuivasa had met in person and although they will be trying to knock each other out on Saturday evening, the tandem had a ton of laughs together during their first encounter thanks to a baby kangaroo and a photographer who may or may not have known they’ll be fighting one another this weekend.

“It was the first time I met him in person and he was nice,” Dos Santos said of the gregarious Tuivasa, who has become an immediate fan favorite thanks to his oversized personality and post-fight “shoey” celebration. “We were laughing a lot because nobody understood what the photographer was asking for because he asked me to hold the baby kangaroo and then he asked Tai Tuivasa to hug me.

“What is that?” he added through uncontrollable laughter. “It’s like a family (portrait), you know? I don’t know if this guy knows we’re fighting each other, so everybody started laughing.”