Jazwares UFC Action Figures Available Now!

UFC Action Figures

As Bruce Buffer would say, “It’s Time!” for the main event of the evening. Like I noted earlier, I have the entire UFC action figure collection, so I’m a little pickier than most when it comes to such matters. And Jazwares nailed it with this first set of UFC action figures (they’re not dolls!), which contains Daniel Cormier, Donald Cerrone, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. From the clean packaging that will appeal to collectors looking to display them in the box, to the actual look of the figures themselves, this is definitely next level stuff in the action figure genre. That shouldn’t be surprising coming from Jazwares, a rising star in that field that already has the license for Fortnite figures and is producing figures based on the Marvel Avengers and AEW pro wrestling brands. But you never know how the end product is going to turn out. Well, the UFC figures are great, whether to display, keep in the box or actually play with, and what makes them work is the detail. Each fighter comes with his own country flag, real cloth shorts, and two heads and two sets of hands. Why? Well, the hands represent open hands and a closed first, and the heads will normally be a calm face and one from the heat of a fight. The Nurmagomedov figure’s alternate head has his traditional papakha hat, a nice touch for the longtime lightweight champ, and there are also championship belts for the champs and a cowboy hat for “Cowboy” Cerrone. These were details missing in previous figure sets, but what really makes these figures is that if you are playing with them or setting them up in fight stances for display, each one has 32 points of articulation. That’s a big deal for an action figure to actually be able to display action, and these figures got it right. My younger self is jealous. The figures are also sturdy enough to withstand a career’s worth of five-rounders from whoever is playing with them and still look good enough to put them back in the box and show them off. That’s what I call a win-win.

To purchase any of the items reviewed above, visit UFCStore.com, Amazon and Ringside Collectables