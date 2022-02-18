Jay Perrin's Window Of Opportunity

Ah COVID, the pandemic that shook the world, affecting everyone in some way, shape or form. That applied to fighters even more, as they didn’t just have to be concerned about their health, but about the reality that gyms were closed and regional promotions were largely shut down. For Perrin, who got in one win in 2020 before the pandemic hit, everything stopped. And he couldn’t do anything about it.

“It's incredibly frustrating because it is out of your control,” Perrin said. “There's nothing you can do when the world shuts down. But at the same time, when you devote yourself to something for so long and that one thing has a very small window of opportunity in which you can do it, it's hard. I got depressed about it because I didn't think I would ever be able to fight again. At one point during the COVID thing, I got fat because I was just depressed and I couldn't train the way that I wanted to and it sent me into a bad spot. The time, you can't get it back.”

Ultimately, the world opened up and Perrin was going to be able to resume his career. Only now, it wouldn’t be at home. Jay Perrin was heading out west.

“I was teaching more than I was fighting,” he said. “That was kind of the role that I had been developing into and I realized that it's not what I wanted. I wanted to be a fighter - I'll be a coach later. But there were no shows really going on in New England. And I knew Vegas was opening up, and I had just turned 28, so it's kind of s**t or get off the pot time. I had a relationship with John Wood and Mark DellaGrotte helped me set that up and he said, hey, this is where you should be if you want to go. And that was basically it. I had some things going on in my personal life that I just needed to get away from and Vegas seemed like the move. The stars kind of aligned that way, and everything told me that it's time for me to move on and progress in my career. That was basically it.”

Perrin didn’t expect a call from the UFC so soon after his move to Las Vegas, but he was going to be ready for it if it came. And he is. Just don’t welcome him to the UFC. Not yet.

“I gotta win first,” he said. “All these people have this faith in me, and I want to make sure it's not misplaced.”

