Javid Basharat Is Taking The Leap

Prior to moving stateside, Basharat trained almost exclusively with his brother, fellow undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat, and emerging flyweight standout Amir Albazi. Although the triumvirate still works together all the time, relocating from London to Las Vegas has produced an influx of training partners, new relationships with standout coaches, and a greater understanding of what he needs to continue improving in order to make serious headway in the talent-rich 135-pound weight class.

View The Entire Card Here

“Now I don’t have to think about ‘what do I need and where do I need to go?’ I just go to the gym and there are so many high-level coaches between Xtreme Couture and BKMMA, which is Dewey Cooper’s place,” said the undefeated prospect, who has Cooper as his striking coach and former Strikeforce champ Jake Shields as his grappling coach. “For me to be able to pick their brains and have them share their expertise and experience, it means a lot.

“It’s been such a big leap for me in terms of confidence and fighting abilities,” Basharat said of the move to Las Vegas. “When I first came here, it was a bit of a shock to me — there were so many different styles, so many different bodies. I was holding my own — don’t get it twisted — and it gave me that much more confidence about how good of a fighter I am because you’ve got all these great fighters on the same mat.

“But I saw these little intricacies that they had that I was missing in my game; things in between and how you mix it together. You can be a striker, you can be a grappler, a wrestler, a jiu jitsu guy, but how do you make it work for mixed martial arts?

“This is one thing that I’ve learned a lot in Las Vegas, with these guys at Xtreme Couture,” he said, taking a beat. “Honestly, this is why I moved here, and we decided to stay out here full time because I’m like, ‘Man, if I want to be at the top of my game, this is where I need to be.’”