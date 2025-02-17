Javid Basharat | 'The Snow Leopard' Returns

One such scenario is the decision-making process behind withdrawing from a fight, which is something Javid Basharat unfortunately had to do last year.

Scheduled to face off with veteran Chris Gutierrez in early August, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate had to bow out of the contest a week before the event, resulting in an extended stay on the sidelines that will finally end this weekend in Seattle when he steps in with Pacific Northwest native Ricky Simon.

“It’s stupid how hard it is, and I’ll tell you why I use the word stupid,” began Basharat, explaining what went into his decision to withdraw and the mental struggles that accompanied the situation. “Going into the (Aiemann) Zahabi fight, I went into it with the same injury. A week or 10 days out of the Gutierrez fight, the exact same injury happened again.

“I went into the Zahabi fight not able to do certain things, and my coaches were like, ‘You did that last time and you weren’t happy with it; why is this such a hard decision?’

“And it still was!” he added, laughing. “You see why I use the word stupid? I didn’t sleep for two nights, but ultimately, I have to listen to the people around me.”