Javid Basharat Just Wants To Fight

The unflinching uncertainty in his abilities is quite admirable, given that he’s coming off consecutive losses and being knocked out for the first time in his career.

Basharat’s string of appearances without a win began at UFC 294, when an errant kick caught Victor Henry low, rendering the Josh Barnett protégé unable to continue, resulting in a no-contest verdict. He returned just over four months later and dropped a competitive decision to Zahabi, who has since added additional wins over Pedro Munhoz, Jose Aldo, and Marlon “Chito” Vera to his continued run of success, rising to No. 6 in the rankings in the process.

Then came his bout with Simon in Seattle last February, which was going according to plan right up until it wasn’t.

“I remember as soon as it happened, I couldn’t believe it; I was like, ‘There is no way,’” recalled Basharat, who got caught clean with a right hook in the midst of an exchange and knocked out cold. “You’re always at peace with the fact that it can happen, but the way it happened —my last thought in the cage was ‘I can’t believe how easy this is.’ Even though I wasn’t dominating in that fight, I thought I was winning that round and Round 1, I expected it to be a lot harder than it was, especially the first three minutes.

“Everything was going according to the game plan —weather him, we’re gonna be dry, and he’s gonna go for the takedowns; we knew all of this was gonna happen. He’s gonna try to strike and interrupt my strikes, crash in with attacks.

“Simon is a good fighter, but we’ve never seen that from him either,” he added, alluding to the Washington state product not being known as a knockout artist. “For me to say, ‘I expected that to happen,’ that’s not the case. I’ve fought much harder hitters than Simon —my debut was Trevin Jones; he had dynamite in his hands, and he was a lefty — and Simon is not known as a one-punch guy, so it was just something unexpected.

“The way that it happened, I couldn’t believe it.”