Javad Majhoub | Chasing Excellence, But Enjoying The Moments

In addition to being the elder statesman of the group at 35, the unbeaten heavyweight migrated to mixed martial arts following an extended period competing internationally in judo, qualifying for two Olympic Games and competing as a member of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Watch UFC Edmonton And All UFC Events On Paramount+

“I think the hardest challenge is when you’re in a different sport, you’re a different character —you’re building a different person there —and if you want to switch it, to change it, it’s hard to accept that you’re stopping that and putting full time in a different thing,” offered Majhoub, who makes his first trip into the Octagon this weekend against fellow newcomer Joel Faglier as part of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place. “UFC is not something small — I find martial arts are the biggest challenge, and it makes me more active, more motivated. I’m happy to be here; thanks, God.

“It’s a long way, and it can be a lot of challenges, but it’s awesome when you make it happen; thanks, God. I’m happy to be here — it was part of my dream — it’s just the middle of my way, and now we have to finish.”