Javad Majhoub | Chasing Excellence, But Enjoying The Moments

Of the seven fighters slated to make their promotional debut this weekend in Edmonton, Javad Majhoub stands as an outlier for a few reasons.
In addition to being the elder statesman of the group at 35, the unbeaten heavyweight migrated to mixed martial arts following an extended period competing internationally in judo, qualifying for two Olympic Games and competing as a member of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in the 2020 Summer Olympics.
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“I think the hardest challenge is when you’re in a different sport, you’re a different character —you’re building a different person there —and if you want to switch it, to change it, it’s hard to accept that you’re stopping that and putting full time in a different thing,” offered Majhoub, who makes his first trip into the Octagon this weekend against fellow newcomer Joel Faglier as part of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place. “UFC is not something small — I find martial arts are the biggest challenge, and it makes me more active, more motivated. I’m happy to be here; thanks, God.
“It’s a long way, and it can be a lot of challenges, but it’s awesome when you make it happen; thanks, God. I’m happy to be here — it was part of my dream — it’s just the middle of my way, and now we have to finish.”
Born in Chenaran, Iran, Majhoub is now based in Montreal, Quebec, where he trains at the famed Tristar Gym, surrounded by elite coaches and training partners.
“To be a part of Tristar Gym is my honor,” began Majhoub, who carries a 5-0 record with four finishes into his promotional debut this weekend. “It’s great to be there with Georges St-Pierre, coach Firas Zahabi, coach Conrad (Pla), and then you see Arnold (Allen), Mandel (Nallo), Aiemann (Zahabi) training hard with a big dream, and then a legend of the UFC comes through for training. He’s always showing up, giving you a lot of energy to make it happen, to believe it.
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“When I went to Tristar, I was training with Mandel in the beginning,” he said. “He’s a great guy, and of course, it makes me more motivated that your team is here, your guys are here; it’s great.”
Being positioned around an elite crop of coaches and competitors has continued to stoke the competitive fires that have always burned inside of Mahjoub, who has made that difficult switch from being intensely focused on one discipline to another, with designs on using this opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport to shift his ambitions to chasing down the achievements he didn’t accomplish in his previous pursuits.
“Honestly, all my life I’ve been in this business, but different platforms —judo, wrestling, jiu-jitsu,” began Majhoub. “I believe that any night that God gives it to me as a gift. I’m always looking at any of my fights that I want to do my best, be the best Javad, to show the best version of myself to make my people happy, all my fans around the world happy.
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“I had dreams to become a medalist as an Olympian,” he continued. “I’ve been to the Olympics —qualified two times; one time it happened —but a medal didn’t happen for me. To be in the UFC, for me, I’ve built it in my mind as another Olympics, and I want to have that title. It is my dream, and I will face any challenge coming up. I love challenging myself, and I will show all the hard work I did that night.”
And as he looked ahead to Saturday’s clash with Faglier, Majhoub was pretty clear on his intentions, but also very level-headed about things as well.
“I know my job,” he said with a smile. “My job is to throw people down, jump on top of them, smash them; that’s my job, and I worked on that all my life. There is a lot of things during a fight that can happen, but let’s see.
“I want to enjoy the few minutes being there, on that platform,” he added. “One day when you sit down and look back, you need to enjoy, so just go and do your best; that’s it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.