Jason Moloney Is Plotting His Route Back To A World Title | Zuffa Boxing 13

Moloney got the chance to watch his opponent from close quarters when he was in attendance at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas for Teran’s Zuffa Boxing debut. The Mexican was down on all three cards against the undefeated Floyd Diaz when he turned the fight on its head with a stunning sixth-round TKO finish. Now he’ll provide the opposition for Moloney’s Zuffa Boxing debut, and the Aussie knows he has to step up and deliver to keep his championship dream alive.

“I was actually at his last fight live, when I was in Las Vegas meeting the guys at Zuffa, and Teran obviously won the fight there when I was there, and they said, ‘This is most likely your opponent next,’” Moloney recalled. “So yeah, I've had my eye on him since then, and done a lot of study, and I know what he brings to the table. He's a dangerous opponent, but I'm going to really make sure I put on a great performance and look spectacular… This fight is do or die. Twenty-two years I’ve been boxing, dedicated to the sport since Day 1. This guy's trying to take away everything I've ever built and everything I've ever worked for… These Mexicans, they don't give up. For the whole fight, he'll be trying to put pressure on. But I think, with my experience and my skill, I should be able to break him down and tear him apart.”

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“A win keeps my dream alive, and another world title gets that much closer. A loss? That could be the end of the road. That scares the s*** out of me. That pushes me to dig deep and push myself to my limits every day.”