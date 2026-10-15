Jasmine Jasudavicius | Winner Gets Next?

This weekend, Jasudavicius takes on Erin Blanchfield in a battle between two of the top contenders in the women’s 125-pound weight class and, thanks to a late rescheduling, the 37-year-old now heads into the bout with the added motivation of being able to compete on home soil.

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“I’m excited," she said. "It feels awesome to be back on Canadian soil and be able to fight in Canada.

“Initially, this fight was booked for the Philly card, so once it got moved, of course, initially I was very upset. I'm like, ‘I'm ready to fight, let's fricking go!’ But then I heard it was in Edmonton. I was like, ‘OK, you know, that's OK. It can be moved!’