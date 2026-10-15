Jasmine Jasudavicius | Winner Gets Next?

Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius can see a path to the UFC women’s flyweight title, but knows she has a major roadblock to clear first.
This weekend, Jasudavicius takes on Erin Blanchfield in a battle between two of the top contenders in the women’s 125-pound weight class and, thanks to a late rescheduling, the 37-year-old now heads into the bout with the added motivation of being able to compete on home soil.
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“I’m excited," she said. "It feels awesome to be back on Canadian soil and be able to fight in Canada.
“Initially, this fight was booked for the Philly card, so once it got moved, of course, initially I was very upset. I'm like, ‘I'm ready to fight, let's fricking go!’ But then I heard it was in Edmonton. I was like, ‘OK, you know, that's OK. It can be moved!’
“Edmonton is so awesome to fight in, and the venue is unreal. It's electric when you're walking out. So I was super happy to be able to fight in Canada again.”
This time last year, Jasudavicius was stopped in the first round by Manon Fiorot, pumping the brakes on a five-fight win streak that put her on the verge of championship contention. But she returned to action in April and fought more pragmatically to secure a unanimous decision victory over Brazil’s Karine Silva to get back in the win column once again.
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“Yeah, that [defeat] was heartbreaking. That took years off my life,” she laughed.
“So I had to definitely play it safe the next fight. I had to get back in the win column. There was no bulls******* around. But now, moving forward, back in the win column, I can get a little crazy!”
That defeat to Fiorot also gave Jasudavicius the opportunity to reflect on things and assess where she might be able to improve moving forward. Having gone through that process, she said she feels even better prepared to push her way to the top of the division.
“Yeah, it's like an onion,” she explained. "You gotta kind of unpeel the layers and figure out exactly what went wrong, what you could have done better, all of the things.
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“And after going through all that, unpeeling all of those pieces, I feel like you come out almost like a better, more hardened person after something like that.
“I've been through enough adversity within this sport, and I feel like I'm ready for anything and everything. I always respond effectively, and I'm ready.”
The next test is a pivotal one. Blanchfield sits third in the UFC's Meta rankings and has championship aspirations of her own. Victory for either woman could put them in line for a title shot in 2027. The fight, and those high stakes, have Jasudavicius pumped up for Saturday night’s co-main event opportunity.
“I was super excited,” she admitted when she recalled getting her latest assignment.
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“I've kind of had my eye on Erin for a while now. Both of us have been almost mirroring each other for a little bit, so I kind of figured that it was inevitable that we would eventually cross paths.
“I’m looking forward to it finally happening. I wanted it to happen in Philly, and now I feel ultra-prepared because I've had two camps for this girl now, and I feel good, man. I'm excited.”
With both fighters known for their grappling acumen, the fight could be determined by whose striking is most effective, either as a setup tool or as a scoring difference-maker. Either way, Jasudavicius said she’s prepared for every facet of the game, on the feet or on the mat.
“She's a very skilled opponent, and all the girls are at this level," Jasudavicius said. "But yeah, I think [the striking is] something that could separate us.
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“If our grappling is very similar, then the striking would be the thing that differentiates who wins the fight. I've been working all over. I've been working on my striking. I've been working on my grappling, and I’m ready to show the world.”
Inspired by the prospect of fighting on home soil and motivated by what could be next, Jasudavicius is ready for a big performance on Saturday night in Edmonton. And if she ends the night with her hand raised, she’ll have one name on her lips when she’s on the post-fight microphone.
“I think it definitely puts me right up [for a] title shot next,” she said.
“I've fought Natalia Silva before. I was able to welcome her into the UFC. Prior to that, I had no knowledge on her for three years prior to our first meeting.
“Now, knowing her style, knowing how to prepare for somebody like that, I would love to have that opportunity to take that belt from her.
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“I am definitely focused on my task at hand right now. I'm fighting Erin, so I kind of don't care about those other things.
“But you know, when we're just sitting back and kind of thinking about things, I think it does make sense, and I am in the position. My intention is to be the champion of the world. So of course, yes, I am focused on this fight, but I still do have to look at what is next, and I think that matchup [with Silva] does make sense.
“But, like I said, right now business is Blanchfield, so that's what we're focused on, and that's what we're doing.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.