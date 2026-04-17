Jasmine Jasudavicius | Primed to Show Out on Canadian Soil

“When two men step into the ring, one and only one deserves to win. When you step into the ring, you gotta know you deserve to win. You gotta know destiny owes you a victory, cause you trained harder than your opponent. You sparred harder. You ran farther.”

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“It’s been a constant thing throughout my career,” the Niagara Top Team product began. “That has been the background on my phone since the very beginning; I’ve never changed it… It’s just something I believe: you put all your effort into the work and the results, you let the chips fall where they may and figure it out from there. No matter what, I feel coming into a fight I’m as prepared as I believe I can be. There is always gonna be a chance — that’s one thing that cool about martial arts: someone can be losing and then right out of nowhere, (they lose). There is always gonna be that puncher’s chance, there is always gonna be that unpredictability, and that’s what is so entertaining about martial arts.

“But as long as I prepare myself as best as I can be, I can go into the fight free and accept anything.”