Jasmine Jasudavicius | Primed to Show Out on Canadian Soil

Jasmine Jasudavicius has had the same Cus D’Amato quote as the background of her phone for the entirety of her MMA career, and in the build to her return to action this weekend in Winnipeg against Karine Silva, she spoke about it in a video posted to her Instagram account. The quote is as follows:
“When two men step into the ring, one and only one deserves to win. When you step into the ring, you gotta know you deserve to win. You gotta know destiny owes you a victory, cause you trained harder than your opponent. You sparred harder. You ran farther.”
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“It’s been a constant thing throughout my career,” the Niagara Top Team product began. “That has been the background on my phone since the very beginning; I’ve never changed it… It’s just something I believe: you put all your effort into the work and the results, you let the chips fall where they may and figure it out from there. No matter what, I feel coming into a fight I’m as prepared as I believe I can be. There is always gonna be a chance — that’s one thing that cool about martial arts: someone can be losing and then right out of nowhere, (they lose). There is always gonna be that puncher’s chance, there is always gonna be that unpredictability, and that’s what is so entertaining about martial arts.
“But as long as I prepare myself as best as I can be, I can go into the fight free and accept anything.”
That longheld belief has been a godsend over the last several months as Jasudavicius has been forced to sit with the linger sour taste of defeat in her mouth.
Last October, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate carried a five-fight winning streak into a main card showdown with recent title challenger Manon Fiorot in Vancouver. A little more than a minute after the bout began, the fight was over and her winning streak was no more.
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“Well, first thing: it sucks,” Jasudavicius said. “But I do love this life, I do love this sport, I do love martial arts; I love competing and testing myself against the best girls in the world, so that will never be taken away… Of course, the result is (faux-grumbling noises), but I haven’t been doing martial arts since I was a child like a lot of these people. Sometimes you’ve got to learn the hard lessons in front of my poor mom and all my friends and family.
“But I’ve got the courage to do it and get back on the horse,” she added. “A loss, you will always come back better off of than a win, so I’m learning that process and I want to get out there and get that loss off of me.”
And just how quickly was she ready to return to action and get back into the win column?
“That night I called my manager and said, ‘Get me back in there! I don’t care who it is!’”
While it took a little longer than she had wanted, the opportunity to face Silva finally came across the table and was quickly accepted.
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The ninth-ranked Brazilian, who graduated from Contender Series on the same season as Jasudavicius, touches down in the Manitoba capital in a similar position as her Canadian foe, having ended 2025 with a disappointing result and eager to things moving in the right direction again.
When asked about the matchup earlier in the build-up to Saturday night, the 37-year-old expressed excitement about the pairing and the stylistic matchup, expanding upon that on Tuesday afternoon.
“She’s not running away!” Jasudavicius said. “I like a person that moves forward and wants to engage in a fight, and she definitely does… She’s pushing forward in all of her fights, so I think stylistically, it’s a very entertaining fight.”
In addition to being excited to step back into the Octagon, the St. Catharines, Ontario native remains pumped for every opportunity she gets to compete on Canadian soil.
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Saturday marks her sixth UFC appearance in her home country, and once again, she’s accompanied by her teammate Mike Malott, who headlines opposite Gilbert Burns, and an assortment of additional Canucks from across the nation.
“It’s my home and to have Mike as the main event, me a couple fights before him — to be in our country, representing us, the fighters that we are, it just is so meaningful,” she said. “It’s an important thing for me to represent Canada and fight to the best of my abilities.”
After a disappointing end to her 2025 campaign and having been champing at the bit to get back to work, Jasudavicius is raring to go and eager to turn her 2026 debut into a statement effort that catapults her straight back into the mix in the flyweight division.
“I go out there and whoop her a**!” she said when asked what success on Saturday night looks like. “Show everyone that I deserve to get that No. 1 spot, and I will be No. 1 in the world one day.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.