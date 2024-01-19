Jasmine Jasudavicius Is Ready For The Night Of Her Life

While Jasudavicius believes the fight was a little closer than people remember, she wants to turn her losses into lessons, which she has done to this point. After her previous two professional defeats, Jasudavicius responded with a three-fight and two-fight win streak, respectively. Her lesson was relatively simple after the Cortez bout: don’t take free and open shots. Moreover, she just wants to get the taste of that fight out of her mouth.

“It sucks,” Jasudavicius said. “At the same time, I feel like even having that double vision, I still showed well (and) arguably won. But I get it. That’s behind me. I got this one in front of me. I’m kind of bitter about that (last fight), obviously, but (I’m) looking forward to moving on to the next one.”

She gets an entertaining and willing dance partner in Toronto in the form of Priscilla Cachoeira. “Zombie Girl” doesn’t have the cleanest UFC record, but she has acclimated well after a three-fight losing streak to start her Octagon tenure. In her last six fights, she is 4-2 with three knockouts and has turned into one of the more dangerous power punchers on the roster.