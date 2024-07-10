Jasmine Jasudavicius: Here For A Good Time, Not A Long Time

The 35-year-old Niagara Top Team representative and Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate is a bundle of giggles and frenetic energy at all times, but even more so just a few days out from making the walk to the Octagon again to square off with newcomer Fatima Kline on Saturday. She shifts in her chair, smiling and snickering her way through our interview, her free hand never not moving; six months of working and waiting ready to be unleashed at Ball Arena this weekend.

“I get a little bit of an edge, and I know this,” she says, addressing her pre-fight energy and a video from her Instagram account where she jokes about needing to be kept in her cage, away from people as training camp continually ticks on. “I understand it's part of the process, so I try to stay to myself a lot, that way there is no one to snap on or anything.

UFC DENVER | Main Event Spotlight: Namajunas vs Cortez

“I even feel it if people are getting in the car quick, I get,” she says, her words trailing off as she pantomimes hurrying people into the car, cursing under her breath. “But I can harness it. It’s a continual build and then on fight night, that's when it can be unleashed.”

Everyone saw that process of release earlier this year at UFC 297 in Toronto.