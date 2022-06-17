Jasmine Jasudavicius Finding Her Footing

“Going from the regional scene to the UFC is completely different,” Jasudavicius said. “I’m really fortunate. My training really hasn’t changed; if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. There’s more sponsorship opportunities, and you know it’s weird, some people, they’re just nice to you because you’re in UFC, which is crazy to me, but I’m fortunate for that.”

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night Austin

Those opportunities became Jasudavicius’ first hurdles as her UFC debut approached, as she opened 2022’s first pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane. PPVs not only attract more fans but require many media obligations during fight week, which can be draining to a UFC newcomer looking to make a splash upon arrival.

“I feel like the media and getting the gear and all that, it wasn’t nerves, but it was mental energy and physical, too,” Jasudavicius said. “It definitely took more of a toll compared to this time around. I understand the lay of the land, I understand the process of it.”

View Jasudavicius' Athlete Profile

Defeating Kay Hansen in impressive fashion, Jasudavicius got through the initial mental roadblock of joining the world’s largest MMA promotion and could shift her focus strictly to preparing for her next fight.