Jasmine Jasudavicius | Enjoying The Ride

It’s not anything dismissive or derogatory; there is only one champion and 15 spots in the rankings, so not everyone is going to reach those heights. That leads to trying to forecast where individuals will top out.

What makes things interesting is when competitors come along that continually force everyone to re-think their expectations, which is what Jasmine Jasudavicius has been doing for the past two years.

“Honestly, it’s a bit weird because I see it the same where it’s like, ‘How high does this go?’” admitted the ascending Canadian flyweight, who faces off with recent title challenger Manon Fiorot on the main card of this weekend’s return to Rogers Arena in Vancouver.