Jasmine Jasudavicius | The Canadian Bulldog Returns

“I feel like I’m a rookie and a vet all at the same time, somehow,” began Jasudavicius, who earned victories over Priscila Cachoeira, Fatima Kline, and Ariane da Silva in 2024 to advance to 6-2 inside the Octagon and 12-3 overall heading into her clash with Bueno Silva on Saturday. “I think that’s why I’ve been able to get into the sport late and still reach my potential.

“I’m still looking at martial arts as if I’m a white belt. I’m still hungry for the knowledge, I’m excited for practice, I genuinely enjoy practice every single day; there is nothing that I love to do more.

“Even when I was in camp in Thailand, on my rest days, I would still go to the gym and watch,” she said of her time at Bangtao Muay Thai and MMA. “I genuinely love martial arts, and I think maybe if I was doing it ever since I was a child, maybe I wouldn’t have that spark, that love for it. But in addition to that, I have been very active — I do fight a lot — and I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience in the cage, so I’m very fortunate to gain that, but still be hungry for more knowledge.”

The passion for the sport and hunger to continue learning and developing has been a huge factor in Jasudavicius’ rise through the ranks and active schedule since she earned her place on the UFC roster with a dogged decision win over Julia Polastri on the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

She fought twice in her rookie campaign, earning a unanimous decision win over Kay Hansen before landing on the opposite side of a similar result in a bout with Natalia Silva that continues to age nicely with each passing year. She opened 2023 with consecutive wins over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick before dropping a competitive decision to Tracy Cortez at Noche UFC, and then stacked up a trio of wins last year to force her way into the Top 15.