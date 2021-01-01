Jared Vanderaa: Shooting For The Stars

So when he got the call in 2017 to travel to South Africa to fight for the EFC promotion, he didn’t hesitate to take the offer.

“They watched my first LFA fight and they needed someone to go at their heavyweight and I was like, you know what, let's do this, let's have fun. And I jumped on the opportunity.”

Vanderaa would lose a five-round split decision to Andrew van Zyl in Pretoria, but he was invited back and wound up fighting three more times in South Africa, winning the EFC heavyweight title in December 2018 by halting UFC vet Ruan Potts in the third round.

Two years later, he had a UFC contract, but while that’s the Reader’s Digest version of the story, in between was plenty of soul searching.

MORE UFC VEGAS 19: Fight By Fight Preview | Main Event Preview | Shana Dobson | Tom Aspinall | Aleksei Oleinik's Submissions | Chris Daukaus | Drakkar Klose | Jared Gordon | Jamall Emmers | Derrick Lewis

“It was getting harder as my life was going by, but I told myself if I'm not in the UFC by 30, it might be time to hang it up or focus my skillset elsewhere,” he said. “I was considering taking two or three years off MMA and just focus on doing Muay Thai and try to go the route of Glory.”

That wasn’t necessary, as his win over Hunsucker stamped his ticket to the big show, and if you couldn’t tell already, he’s amped up to start taking on the best of the best in the Octagon, even if he doesn’t necessarily believe a win over Spivac will be enough to get him knocking on the door of the top 15.

“I feel like if I beat Spivac, I don't feel like I really jump into these rankings too much,” he said. “I don't feel like I move at all. I’ll feel like, oh, I'm a guy in the UFC. I feel like I can go out there and fight Josh Parisian or Parker Porter or someone tells me, ‘Hey, fight Andrei Arlovski or Tanner Boser.’ Or if something happens, fight someone with a bigger name. ‘This person pulled out, fight Overeem.’ I'll do it. I don't see him (Spivac) as a top competitor. Half the reason is, it comes down to I was supposed to fight him two, three years ago. So I don't look at him as this guy that has weight over me. He's a guy that's just some dude.”