Jared Vanderaa Knows What's At Stake

Never expect the usual quotes from an interview with Jared Vanderaa.

Expect, instead, a stream of consciousness on any and all topics, with a little bit of fight talk sprinkled in.

This time around, as Vanderaa prepares for the biggest fight of his career against Andrei Arlovski this Saturday in Houston, it went from the meaning of Flo Rida’s lyrics and the sport of netball to famous makeup artists and ugly feet. “I know just enough to have a conversation about s**t that I have no clue about,” laughs the heavyweight prospect.

But, when it comes to the fighting end of things, Vanderaa won’t hesitate to kill some myths about the game, including one that there is something notable about training camp. “Fight camps are not exciting,” he said. “I don't know who told you fight camps are exciting. They're very boring, mundane things that just get monotonous and tiring and exhausting. You just do hard workout after hard workout, and you know what happens the next day? More hard workouts. There's nothing exciting about that.”

A fight with a former heavyweight champion does lift the excitement level of the 29-year-old, though, and he admits that when he got the call to face “The Pit Bull,” the fan in him came rushing out. “I saw my phone, I screamed like a little girl, and that's really not an exaggeration,” he said. “Oh my God, I'm fighting Arlovski. That was exciting news for me and I fan-girled way too hard.”

Luckily, though, Vanderaa knows what’s at stake as he seeks a return to the win column following a loss to Alexandr Romanov last October that put his UFC record at 1-2, and he expects to fight accordingly, saying, “I think the fan in me is the scarier side of me. It sounds stupid, but I'm like, it's Arlovski, we gotta kick his ass. Fighter Jared is like, okay we could just do this, and the fan's like no, this is Arlovski, you gotta do more. More. More.”

Laughing about this dichotomy, Vanderaa puts it as simply as he can when he says, “We need to beat him.”

And that’s not just for his own record and satisfaction, but also to make sure he doesn’t catch any heat on Sunday morning.