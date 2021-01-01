Jared Vanderaa Can't Wait To Fight

That’s what happens when you practically grow up in the gym.



“At three months old, I had to take my daughter to work, so since then, she's seen me punch and kick people, she's seen me punched and kicked at,” Vanderaa said. “It doesn't bother her. She goes, 'Hey daddy, you fighting today?' Yeah. 'Okay, have fun.' It's got to the point where she spars now. She's a lot more apprehensive when she trains just because she's understanding that she's a bigger four-year-old. She towers over a lot of five and six-year-olds. But I don't push her into the sport. I do want her eventually to start doing jiu-jitsu one to three times a week when she gets a little bit older and more familiarized with it so that by 16, she'll have 12 years’ experience of keeping something consistent, and I want her to understand that consistency will make you better. I don't care what she does after 16, but I want her to have a true basis of what consistency builds for you, because I feel a lot of people nowadays don't necessarily have that foundation instilled in them.”

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: The Rise of Rob Font | Edmen Shahbazyan Intent On Showing His Evolution | Yan Xiaonan Knocking On The Door | Jack Hermansson Aiming To Get Back To The Top | Bruno Silva's Life Has Led Him To The Octagon

Vanderaa and his fiancée Lauren will be expecting another little one this year, so the 29-year-old wants to get some fights and some wins in 2021, with the next bout up on Saturday against Justin Tafa. It’s a matchup Vanderaa is looking forward to, even if he did get some interesting comments on social media when the fight was made official.

“I'm excited,” he said. “On the announcement of this fight, someone posted that this is a Dogmart Matt Mitrione versus a Walmart Mark Hunt. (Laughs) Oh, that was good. I read that and I was on the floor. That was the funniest s**t.”