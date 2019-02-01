Jared Gordon Knows He Can Dig Deep

“That never crossed my mind,” Gordon said. “I thought, ‘I can’t believe I lost; I’ve got to get back in there as soon as possible.’”

He pauses.

“If I quit, now I’m setting a trend where later on, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is hard, screw it, I’ll just quit.’”

Jared Gordon didn’t quit. Not against Jeff Lentz. Not in his battle with drug addiction. And not against Joaquim Silva.

The New Yorker would lose to Silva, getting stopped in the third round of a bout that ultimately earned the pair Fight of the Night honors, but it’s okay. Sometimes – maybe always - it’s about the journey not the destination.

“If I tapped to that submission and didn’t go into the third round and put on that show, I wouldn’t have gotten the bonus and I might not have gotten another contract, so if I have to dig deep and go for it, I know I can,” said Gordon, who did get that new contract that he gets to break in this Saturday against Dan Moret.

It’s been a long wait for the 30-year-old as he healed up, and as 2019 hits its midway point, he’s hoping to make it a better year than the one he experienced in 2018, when he went from 2-0 in the UFC to 2-2. But it wasn’t a total loss.

“It wasn’t my best year, but I did make progress and it got me to where I am now,” said Gordon, who made the move to Milwaukee to train with the Roufusport squad. “So it wasn’t a complete failure, but I’m gonna get back in the win column. I never look past what’s ahead of me; I just want to stay active and keep fighting and winning and really get to the point where I’m being recognized as a fighter, so I’ll be able to obtain more popularity and then I can help people on a bigger platform. That’s my goal.”

Though he may not know it yet, Gordon has gotten that popularity thanks to his performances in the Octagon, and while he still hopes his past struggles will provide a lesson and inspire, it’s nice that people are thinking of “Flash” as a fighter first.