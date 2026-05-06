Jared Gordon: ‘I Need To Make A Statement’

In addition to his solid overall efforts, the 37-year-old has been spurred on by the arrival of his daughter last year, who has become the primary driving force when it comes to his preparation and focus once he steps into the Octagon.

“All the pressure has been taken off me because it’s not about Jared anymore; it’s about my baby and my family,” he said. “When the pressure comes, it doesn’t matter because I have to move forward because I have this little baby girl at home who needs her daddy to come through, you know?

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“I could get hit by a car, I could get headbutted again, I could get robbed on a decision — the worst things in the world could happen to me, but it doesn’t matter because I’ve got to move forward,” Gordon added with a smirk. “It’s just made everything easier to have to deal with… It’s not about being in the spotlight, ‘I gotta get famous; I need people to clap for me.’ None of that matters, so it’s made working hard, doing what I don’t want to do every day easier and better because I have to work harder and smarter. I’ve made a ton of adjustments for this fight and for my life in general and it’s gonna pay off and I know everyone will see that on Saturday night.”

As much as Gordon welcomes the opportunity to share the cage with Miller, who holds the record for the most appearances and wins in UFC history, he’s not looking at the moment as anything other than another chance for him to prove himself worthy of a place in the Top 15 and bring a win home to his family.