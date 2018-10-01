Jared Gordon Got His ‘Mojo’ Back

Gordon’s assumption is true. As of November 12, Bovada has the New Yorker as a +270 underdog to Charles Oliveira, but all Gordon can do is laugh.

“They say, ‘Be careful of what you wish for,’” Gordon said. “Now I’m fighting Charles Oliveira, so I got what I asked for. This is what I’ve been asking for. This is what I want.

Always open about his recovery from drug addiction, part of Gordon’s Rocky-themed wish is so he can create the largest platform he can to help people, and it’s working. Gordon said he receives multiple messages every day from people asking for help or offering support.

While his motivation is never in question, Gordon did doubt his standing on the UFC roster after back-to-back losses in 2018 before securing a unanimous decision win over Dan Moret in June.