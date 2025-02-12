Jared Gordon Feeling Free

“Sopranos is my favorite show and Tony Soprano said in an episode, ‘Remember when is the lowest form of conversation,’” began the nine-year UFC veteran. “I’m sick of talking about the past, but in my mind, and where I’m at in terms of my motivation and confidence is that I’m on a five-fight winning streak right now, and in my last 11 fights, I won nine of them.”

Officially, the Kill Cliff FC representative is 2-2 with one no contest in his last five outings, and 6-4 with a no contest in his last 11, but his losses to Haqparast and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 were a pair of decisions where many believe Gordon did enough to merit the nod, and the no contest came in a bout with King Green where he was having tremendous success until an accidental clash of heads put Gordon on the canvas before the stoppage was rightfully overturned.

There was a time not too long ago when the frustration of those results lingered with Gordon, leaving him in a constant state of annoyance and aggravation because of the opportunities he was missing and the victories he felt he had earned were not coming his way.

“There was, and I have to because holding on to resentments will only bury me,” he said, acknowledging the previous animosity he carried around and having finally let it all go. “It’s like lighting yourself on fire and hoping the guy that you hate will die from smoke inhalation.

“I feel like there were some things that I was doing that were blocking my blessings, in a sense, and I’ve gotten rid of those things, and I feel free,” added Gordon. “I’m eager to see what life is like when I’m not doing certain things anymore that I know were bad for me spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.