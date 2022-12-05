Jared Gordon Eyes Huge Opportunity

“In the comments, people were like, ‘Well go get a different job then!’ Gordon said with a chortle. “It went right over their heads.”

To be clear, the veteran lightweight, who squares off with Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 this weekend at T-Mobile Arena, still very much loves the sport — he loves martial arts, competing, fighting for the UFC, and winning fights; they just don’t bring him the kind of lasting fulfillment that carries him much beyond a couple days after his fights.

“Three days after I win a fight, I’m like, ‘All right, now what? What do I do now?’” explained the 34-year-old. “You can’t ride on that glory forever, so it only makes you feel good for so long.

“If I fight Saturday, that’s fun, and on Sunday, you’re still excited; you’re wherever you are, you have the flight home, you’re staring at your Instagram and all your inboxes. And then the messages stop coming, the hype is over, and it’s Monday morning — my wife is going back to work, I’ve gotta pick up the wee-wee pads for my dog and walk my dog, and we’re back to regular life.