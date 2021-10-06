Jared Gooden's Recipe For Success

Jared Gooden looked like a different person as he walked to the Octagon to face Niklas Stolze at the end of July.

Physically he was the same six-foot tall welterweight with a long reach and a build that screams power and explosiveness, but unlike the first two times he made the trek from the back towards the UFC cage, he wasn’t scowling; he was smiling.

“My friend calls it my ‘gangster face,’ where when they’re announcing me and before the fight starts, I look angry the whole time,” the talented welterweight said of the intense demeanor he projected ahead of bouts with Alan Jouban and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, each of which ended in defeat. “My last fight with Stolze, I was just smiling the whole time because I was happy to be there. I was living in the moment like I am now.”

The more relaxed and amiable Gooden stepped into the Octagon on July 31 and knocked out Stolze in 68 seconds to secure his first UFC victory, and while correlation is not causation, the man known as “NiteTrain” is bringing that same “just have fun” approach to his co-main event assignment opposite Randy Brown on Saturday.

“My first two fights in the UFC, I was learning a new style, and people could see that I wasn’t fighting like myself out there yet,” continued Gooden, who carries an 18-6 record with 14 finishes into his bout with Brown this weekend in Las Vegas. “I was trying to mix this new style in with my old style, and it wasn’t blending just yet.

“After my last loss to Nurmagomedov, me and my coach went back to the gym and made sure we made everything blend. Now I’m going out there and having fun again — smiling, geeking the whole time, and just putting everything together.”

Gooden is far from the first athlete that reached the UFC level believing they were ready to jump straight into the deepest part of their respective division only to have trouble staying above water, and he certainly won’t be the last.