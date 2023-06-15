Jared Cannonier’s Recalculated Outlook On Fighting

Last summer, Cannonier earned his first crack at a UFC title when he challenged 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276, International Fight Week’s premier event, last summer. Despite not getting his hand raised after 25 minutes, Cannonier didn’t make the fight easy for the champion and has since taken valuable lessons back to the gym as he starts preparing for his second middleweight title run.

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

The first thing Cannonier saw when rewatching the fight is that he was too reactive to Adesanya’s offense rather than proactive, allowing “The Last Stylebender” to land strike after strike without fear of receiving damaging blows in return. Cannonier’s first step in correcting this was having responses to those strikes pre-determined and ready in his pocket so he can fire them whenever he sees the opportunity arise.

While only being out struck 163-141 against the champion, Cannonier noticed how difficult it was to actually reach the target on a lot of his attempts, so figuring out how to close that distance was his top priority during training camp in preparation for Strickland.