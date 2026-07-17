Jared Cannonier | Still Here, Still Getting Better

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While Cannonier doesn’t draw any parallels between the fighting styles of Page and Duncan, he did pay tribute to the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion’s performances since making the jump to the UFC and explained that his job is to halt “CLD’s” momentum in the name of pushing his own stock back up towards the division’s top contenders once again.

“I think he's a really good athlete,” said Cannonier. “He's been doing his thing in the UFC; he's made his way up. Now he's in the rankings and taking that next step. So, here I am. I haven't been able to win as consistently as I would like, so therefore, I'm having to welcome these guys into the division. That's been my career for the last couple of years… These are really good opportunities for me to maintain my position and step and start redirecting myself back towards that title. So, for that, I am appreciative to the company for this matchup. After coming off a loss, this is a fight that gets me still in that area.”

Cannonier seems to defy age and time. The 42-year-old is in ridiculously good condition, even for a professional fighter, and he isn’t showing any signs of any major physical decay due to his age. Instead, he said he’s continuing to improve his martial arts skillset, and he is excited to showcase the latest iteration of his arsenal against Duncan this weekend.

“As far as skill-wise, I've only gotten better, so… mo’ better!” he smiled. “I may be getting mo’ older, you know what I mean? Mo levels, but I'm also getting mo’ better. So, it's gonna be harder and harder. I've been in the top five, top 10 for a number of years, and I've been getting better, honing my skills against these top five, top 10, top 15 opponents, future title challengers, perhaps – unless I have something to say about that. And I have something to say about that this fight, and every other fight going forward.”