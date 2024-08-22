Jared Cannonier: Seeking That Winning Feeling

“These things happen and we move on,” added the thoughtful “Level 40” middleweight. “I just moved on. I’m not gonna sit on that and feel bad for — you said 11 weeks? Imagine carrying that weight around!”

Saturday’s matchup with Borralho does in fact come 11 weeks after his last appearance, making it the quickest turnaround in the perennial middleweight contender’s career.

After being sidelined for just under a year prior to his bout with Imavov following knee surgery, the MMA Lab representative is happy to not be spending an extended stretch on the sidelines, and was excited to accept this opportunity when he received the call to face Borralho just over a month ago.

“I definitely wanted a quick turnaround; I didn’t want to sit and wait too long,” offered Cannonier, who sits at No. 5 in the middleweight rankings heading into the weekend. “Another six months would have been fine, but I did not want to do that.

“This is the quickest turnaround I’ve ever had. It’s a relatively short notice fight for me. It’s my inaugural short notice, against a hungry, young, up-and-coming guy who wants it bad and who has called me out on a few occasions in the past, and I’m more than happy to meet him in the cage and give him a proper greeting.”

Borralho has been one of the top emerging talents in the division since graduating from Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series.