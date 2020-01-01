Jared Cannonier is on His Own Unique Path

The stakes haven’t shaken Cannonier, though. Instead, he feels as ready as ever to announce himself as the next man to challenge for Israel Adesanya’s throne.

“I know I’m not a normal human being,” Cannonier said. “What (Whittaker) sees is the flesh. I don’t look at people and see the flesh because I know exactly what we are as human beings. When he gets in there to fight me, he’s going to be trying to fight the flesh. When I get in there, I’m going to destroy the flesh, but my soul is going to come upon him, and he’s going to feel that, and he’s going to see how big it is. And then, that’s when the physical part comes into play. When we stand across from each other, and we square up, and he sees me getting ready to come and advance, and he’s doing his thing, and that happens, he will know.”

While Cannonier isn’t shy about sharing his confidence, he is also well-aware of his ego and managing where he projects that kind of energy. At The MMA Lab where Cannonier has made his home, the humility and work rate he shows consistently makes an impression on those in the gym, according to his coach John Crouch.

“Jared has been very, very disciplined in his approach,” Crouch said. “He’s an excellent student of the game, and I feel like we haven’t seen the best Jared Cannonier yet, and it’s coming. I feel like the secret to his success is, one, his discipline, and two, his willingness to be a student of the game.”

As Cannonier’s profile continues to rise in the sport, as does the chatter around his fights. Adesanya has frequently made note of Cannonier’s success, even shouting him out after his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. The message was clear: Beat Whittaker, and the next title shot is his.

Even with that acknowledgement, don’t expect Cannonier to change his demeanor any time soon.

“If I become super rich tomorrow, it’s going to be normal,” Cannonier said. “I’m not going to go out and buy a Ferrari. I might splurge a little bit, but I’m not going to go splurge because I’ve never had this amount of money before. I’m going to splurge because I deserve it. I’m going to be smart with it, but I’m also going to remain humble with it, so I’m going to do good things with it, as well.”

Before he concerns himself too much with splurging – though he did admit he’d just want to buy an acre of land – he has the tall task of taking down a rejuvenated Whittaker fresh off a decision win over Till. Whittaker was open in feeling burned out after his loss to Adesanya, but before the Till fight and since beating him, the former champ is keen on bouncing back and regaining gold.