Jared Cannonier | Defend Then Advance

The ninth-ranked Cannonier will take on 15th-ranked welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page in a fascinating middleweight clash at UFC 319 in Chicago, and Cannonier plans on defending his turf with an important win to set him up for another run at the division’s top contenders.

Cannonier had a similar assignment last time out, when he was matched against hard-hitting Brazilian middleweight Gregory Rodrigues. But “Tha Killa Gorilla” stopped “Robocop” in the fourth round of their main event bout at UFC Vegas 102 in February, and he plans on delivering a similar performance this weekend.

“When you win, that always feels good, especially when you have to earn it against a competitor like I had that night in Gregory Rodrigues, so victory is always sweet,” he said, before revealing his big takeaway from that fight that he plans to put into action on Saturday night.

“I gotta go. I gotta get started fast,” he explained.