Jaqueline Amorim Tired Of Seeing Red

After dropping her promotional debut, the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, who earned podium finishes at both the Mundials and No-Gi World Championships during her time competing on the mats, had maintained her 100-percent finishing rate with stoppage wins over Montserrat Ruiz, Cory McKenna, Vanessa Demopolous, and Polyana Viana, setting herself up on the doorstep of the Top 15 in the strawweight division. With another victory, there was a strong possibility that Amorim would earn a place in the rankings, or at the very least assure herself an opportunity to fight someone with a number next to their name the next time out, but Mizuki had other plans.

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“I don’t like to lose, nobody does —it sucks — but I think sometimes you need it; it motivates me more to open my eyes to things I need to grow my game as an MMA fighter,” Amorim said. “I think it helped me a lot to come back to the gym, come back to the drawing board, and really work on my craft; things that I thought I knew, but need to develop more to be a better fighter, better at imposing my game.”

For the dangerous finisher, it was a reminder of a lesson countless jiu-jitsu standouts have been forced to —pardon the pun —grapple with when making the transition to MMA, which is that shifting sports means starting over as a white belt, and just as it took a great deal of time and effort to earn a black belt in jiu-jitsu, it does in MMA too.