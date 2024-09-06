Jaqueline Amorim Is Only Getting Better

About 17 months and two stoppage wins over Montserrat Ruiz and Cory McKenna later, Amorim speaks about her 15 minutes with Hughes glowingly.

“That (loss) made me open my eyes for a lot of things that I needed to grow in my game as a fighter and overall,” Amorim said during her media day interview with UFC.com. “Since then, I have put in more effort in my training to evolve and be a complete fighter. I tell my coach I’m so glad that happened at that moment in my first fight because I didn’t want it to happen later in my career. I took a lot of learning experiences from that fight.”

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Her two subsequent results speak to that improvement, and her first-round submission win over McKenna showed she is getting up to speed in the UFC quickly. The first-round finish was the seventh of her professional career to date, so, on the balance, it gives insight into the fighter Amorim expects to be.