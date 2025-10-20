Jaqueline Amorim | Finally Feeling Comfortable

“It’s funny: I was talking to my husband and my friends about this because they asked me ‘How do you feel in the UFC? Do you feel you’re ready to be out there? Fight the best? Fight ranked fighters?’ and I was like, ‘To be honest, I just feel ready now, after my last fight,’” began Amorim, who returns to competition this weekend at UFC 321 against Mizuki. “My debut, second fight, third fight, I was getting comfortable, but I knew I needed to improve more because I just have five years in MMA.

“Once you get to the UFC, I don’t think you have the longest time to figure out how to get better, because as you win, they wanna push you up. After my last one, I feel more ready; I can finally understand, I’m getting comfortable.

“When I came back from that fight, that’s when I started to feel good about my game and just wanted to make it sharper.”