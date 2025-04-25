Jaqueline Amorim | Always Looking For A Finish

Jaqueline Amorim is not just on fire; she is lighting up the strawweight division. Following an initial loss to Sam Hughes, where she took the first round on all scorecards and noticeably fatigued, Amorim has won three in a row, all by finish.
That is certainly the way to make a statement. Amorim is a second-degree BJJ black belt and translated those submission skills to the Octagon, where her last two fights have ended via armbar.
WATCH: Jaqueline Amorim's Fight Week Interview
“It was one of the first submissions I learned,” Amorim shares to UFC.COM, “It’s just automatic for me.”
Automatic is the perfect word for how dominant Amorim has been. Amorim has finished all her wins and is already tied for seventh in women’s strawweight history for submissions and third in submission attempts.
Being such a high-level grappler comes with some issues, as Amorim is not afraid to pull guard. This is not a big issue when first making strides in the UFC, but spells trouble when faced with other high-level grapplers. Amorim loves to implement her slick transitions out of pulling guard to reverse the position.
In her only loss, this is what led to her demise. A savvy veteran in Hughes took advantage of the control time given and grinded out a win, but Amorim learned her lesson and has upped her activity levels since.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“I think it’s important to stay active because you get less nervous the more active you are,” Amorim tells UFC.COM, “I think it helps your performance when you are always ready.”
It seems that Amorim is already starting to adapt that veteran mindset of repetitions and being active. This only adds to her evolution.
Amorim understands what it takes to succeed in the UFC and the task in front of her, and she is not writing off her opponent whatsoever.
“Of course, I’m confident for this fight and I’m always looking for a finish. I believe that I am a better grappler and that’s what I am going to show on Saturday.”
Order UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena
Amorim, who has shown an ability to lock up submissions with a quickness, idolizes the great submission threats before her like Charles Oliveira and Demian Maia, as well as the dominant wrestling of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Her opponent, Polyana Viana, is a decorated BJJ brown belt and has eight submission victories. With both fighters having armbar submission wins in the UFC, it will be interesting to see what happens when the fight makes it to the ground.
Viana has also finished every win, so this fight has all the tools to end within the distance. Viana’s latest win was a TKO victory, and it will be very interesting if Viana can stop Amorim’s takedowns and keep the fight standing.
Having said that, Amorim still holds the advantage by coming into this bout in form and she has already shared what her expectations are post-fight.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“I think a win puts me close to the rankings and it will show my level in the division.”
There will be speculation about the strawweight rankings if Amorim can secure a win this Saturday. Let’s not look too far into the future, but Amorim has all the tools to start making the climb up the strawweight Top 15. It is not a matter of if she can make the rankings, but when.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri On April 26, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.