Jaqueline Amorim | Always Looking For A Finish

That is certainly the way to make a statement. Amorim is a second-degree BJJ black belt and translated those submission skills to the Octagon, where her last two fights have ended via armbar.

WATCH: Jaqueline Amorim's Fight Week Interview

“It was one of the first submissions I learned,” Amorim shares to UFC.COM, “It’s just automatic for me.”

Automatic is the perfect word for how dominant Amorim has been. Amorim has finished all her wins and is already tied for seventh in women’s strawweight history for submissions and third in submission attempts.