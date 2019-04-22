Jandiroba To Replace Souza At UFC Ft Lauderdale

Virna Jandiroba will make her UFC debut this Saturday in Ft Lauderdale, FL against Carla "Cookie Monster" Esparza.

Esparza had been scheduled to face Livia Souza, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The 30-year-old Jandiroba is a perfect 14-0 in her career, with her last three victories coming under the Invicta FC banner, where she was strawweight champion.

Esparza vs Jandiroba is part of the UFC Ft Lauderdale prelims, airing on ESPN beginning at 7pm/4pm ETPT.

Early prelims will air at 530pm/230pm ETPT on ESPN2.

Check out the full card here.