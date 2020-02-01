Jan Blachowicz's Second Act

To this point, the Polish veteran’s UFC tenure can be split into two very distinct halves — his first six fights and his last seven appearances.

His opening half dozen fights produced a 2-4 record, including a lopsided decision loss to Anderson in their first meeting at UFC 191. His victories — a first-round stoppage win over Ilir Latifi in his debut and a unanimous decision triumph over Igor Pokrajac — were each chased by tandem setbacks, and left many observers wondering if the long-time KSW standout was capable of competing with the best light heavyweights in the world.

But over his last seven outings, Blachowicz has answered that question with a resounding “Yes,” posting a 6-1 mark that includes wins over Jared Cannonier, Luke Rockhold, and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza; a run that has elevated the 36-year-old into the thick of the title chase in the 205-pound weight class.

So what has changed?

“I did a lot of mistakes in the first fight,” Blachowicz said of his initial meeting with Anderson, which took place in Las Vegas. “No excuses, he beat me. I had to find out what went wrong and I know that what went wrong was that I was over-trained and I had jetlag.

“You saw that fight — after two minutes, I was completely exhausted. This time, I’m not over-trained and I came to Rio Rancho more than two weeks before the fight, so no jetlag. I feel great and like I posted on Instagram, ‘Same opponent, different story.’”