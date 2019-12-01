Blachowicz Vs Anderson Slated For UFC Rio Rancho

Fresh from a stirring knockout of Johnny Walker, the No. 5-ranked Anderson has won four in a row leading to his rematch with the No. 6-ranked Blachowicz, who is fresh from wins over Luke Rockhold and "Jacare" Souza and eager to even the score with the man who decisioned him in 2015.

Plus, the following fights were made official for the card Tuesday:

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano

Devin Clark vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.