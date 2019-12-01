Blachowicz Vs Anderson Slated For UFC Rio Rancho

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson will make their case for a light heavyweight title shot on February 15 in Rio Rancho.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Dec. 3, 2019
The UFC's return to New Mexico will have a main event to remember on February 15, as top light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz look to make their case for a shot at the belt when they square off in the UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ headliner at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Fresh from a stirring knockout of Johnny Walker, the No. 5-ranked Anderson has won four in a row leading to his rematch with the No. 6-ranked Blachowicz, who is fresh from wins over Luke Rockhold and "Jacare" Souza and eager to even the score with the man who decisioned him in 2015.
Plus, the following fights were made official for the card Tuesday:
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg
Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella
Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano
Devin Clark vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.