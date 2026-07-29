Jan Błachowicz | Still Crazy After All These Years

While he’s been slowed by injuries in recent years, the former light heavyweight champion has remained competitive against the best the division has to offer into his 40s, even if the results haven’t necessarily reflected that.

Where some will see a four-fight stretch without a victory, draws against Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov flanking decision losses to Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg, those that watched the fights and understand the context know that three of those four men have sat atop the division and that Błachowicz fought both Pereira and Ulberg closer than anyone else in the division to that point in their respective careers.

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Saturday’s bout at Belgrade Arena was originally supposed to be a rematch with Guskov, whom he battled to a majority draw last December at UFC 323 in Las Vegas, only for the Uzbek finisher to hustle into a headlining assignment with Ankalaev last weekend in Abu Dhabi when Khalil Rountree Jr. was forced out of the matchup. Błachowicz was the UFC’s first call when the vacancy came up, but the Polish standout declined, only to realize he got his dates screwed up and could have accepted the opportunity to face his former foe.

“I (messed up) the date,” he said with a laugh. “I (thought) I was gonna have one week to cut the weight and I said, ‘It’s not possible,’ and after I said it’s gonna be hard, the signed contract with Bogdan. After a couple hours, I said, ‘F*** — it’s not one week, it’s two weeks; I can take this fight!’ but it was too late.

“My mistake, but it is what it is,” added Błachowicz, who still has unfinished business with both Ankalaev and Guskov. “I’ve got a fight still here in Serbia, so I’m happy and ready.”