Jan Blachowicz Is Climbing His Way Back To The Top

“If I beat Rakic in a good way, maybe,” he said. “I'm number one, he's number three, so I believe after this fight maybe they give me the rematch, but I don't think about that. First of all, I have to think about Rakic, about this fight, and after that, if I knock him out or submit him in the first, second or third round after a good fight, then I will start talking about the next title shot. For me, it would be perfect at the end of this year to be the champion again.”

Guess he misses carrying that belt around.

“Yeah, it's a nice feeling,” he laughs. “Now I've got a belt only to hold my pants, so I need to get this better one. It's more expensive - I like gold.”

But he likes the acts of actually training and fighting even more, and that’s what keeps him excited about still doing it.

“This is something that I love to do,” Blachowicz. “When I don't go to the gym and I don't train or spar or meet my friends in the gym, I miss it. When I take a two or three week break after the fight, after one week I start thinking about what they're doing in the gym. (Laughs) I need to go and see my friends and my team and my coaches. I think I'm addicted. This is something like drugs to me.

“I think this started when I was a little kid,” he continues. “I liked combat sports, I liked watching movies with combat heroes and I wanted to be a sportsman. I wanted to be a fighter when I was 18 years old, and I said to myself, this is my dream, I want to be the best in the world, and this is how I want to live my life, by doing something that I love, have money from that, and enjoy life. That's it. This is not a big secret; I just do what I love to do. This is my passion, my job also, and I'm just a happy man that I can do my passion and my job at the same time.”