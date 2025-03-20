Jan Błachowicz Embraces The Pressure To Perform

The fact that two familiar faces occupy the top spots in the division makes the timing of his return all the better, but that’s business for after the fight. First, Błachowicz understands, comes the business of defending his spot and reminding the rest of the division he is every bit the world-class fighter who ascended to the throne five years ago.

“I feel pressure (to make a statement),” Błachowicz told UFC.com. “But, I know how to change this pressure for good energy, and I missed it. Almost two years, I don’t feel it, but now I feel it again, and I am happy. I believe that, when I change this kind of pressure, it will create power, and you are going to see it on Saturday.”

The Legendary Polish Power was dormant for the last couple of years as Błachowicz recovered from injuries and shoulder surgery. He admitted he felt “a little bit jealous” of his peers during the layoff, but he channeled that energy into studying his fellow combatants.