Jan Błachowicz | Don’t Sleep On The ‘Legendary Polish Power’

Most recently, he was outpointed by New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg in London this past March in a fight many people in the arena, including Blachowicz himself, thought he had done enough to win.

The result clearly still rankles Blachowicz, who said he plans on using the sting of that decision loss to inject more urgency and aggression into his work from this point forward.

“People can see who won this fight,” he said.

“I know who won this fight, but like I tell you, what can I do? Nothing.

“Now I have to focus on this fight, on Bogdan, focus on him. This time, I cannot leave the decision for the judges, you know? I have to finish the fight.”

The need to hit the gas and push harder for a finish isn’t the only tweak to Blachowicz’s game, as he explained that his status as a fortysomething fighter has forced him to adjust his fight prep to ensure he arrives at fight week in prime condition.

“Now you know I'm much older than I used to be, so I need to change a lot of things,” he smiled.