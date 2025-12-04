Jan Błachowicz | Don’t Sleep On The ‘Legendary Polish Power’

Jan Blachowicz is ready to put the pedal to the metal as he looks to blast his way back into the win column at UFC 323.
Former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz will make his second appearance of 2025 when he takes on Uzbekistan’s Bogdan Guskov in the main card opener at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on Saturday night.
And the 42-year-old contender, who still sits in the division’s top five, plans on correcting a tricky run of results with an emphatic victory against a dangerous, in-form prospect looking to make his mark against big-name opposition.
Blachowicz sat down with UFC.com ahead of fight night in Vegas, and was as relaxed as ever as he joked about his key motivation for his latest outing.
“I like to fight at the end of the year because I need money for Christmas gifts!” he laughed.
“So I have the opportunity to make some money. That's why I'm happy! I like the fight. That's why I'm here.”
A cursory glance at Blachowicz’s record shows a fighter who hasn’t won a fight since an injury-TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic in May 2022. But there’s a hefty dose of context that needs considering when assessing the Polish veteran’s current form.
UFC 282 saw Blachowicz fight to a split draw with Magomed Ankalaev in a bout that proved too close to call for the three judges at T-Mobile Arena in December 2022. He then returned to action the following July at UFC 291 in a fight that went to another split decision, as he was edged out by Alex Pereira in Salt Lake City.
Most recently, he was outpointed by New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg in London this past March in a fight many people in the arena, including Blachowicz himself, thought he had done enough to win.
The result clearly still rankles Blachowicz, who said he plans on using the sting of that decision loss to inject more urgency and aggression into his work from this point forward.
“People can see who won this fight,” he said.
“I know who won this fight, but like I tell you, what can I do? Nothing.
“Now I have to focus on this fight, on Bogdan, focus on him. This time, I cannot leave the decision for the judges, you know? I have to finish the fight.”
The need to hit the gas and push harder for a finish isn’t the only tweak to Blachowicz’s game, as he explained that his status as a fortysomething fighter has forced him to adjust his fight prep to ensure he arrives at fight week in prime condition.
“Now you know I'm much older than I used to be, so I need to change a lot of things,” he smiled.
“I have to train much smarter than before. I have to feel and listen to my body much more than five, six, seven years ago.”
Saturday night will see Blachowicz take on rising contender Guskov, whose current four-fight win streak – all by finish – has landed him in 11th spot in the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.
“Nice run, amazing run, young guy – everybody's young for me in this division now, I think!” he laughed.
“So I’m happy. Another challenge. I like his style – boxing style – so I think that's gonna be a good fight to watch.”
It’s been five years since Blachowicz finished an opponent with punches, but on Saturday night, he’ll be standing across the Octagon with a willing dance partner for a stand-up battle. That suits the former champion just fine, as he told us that the time is right for him to load up the leather and let the fists fly once again on Saturday night.
“Yeah, I think so, because I think people forgot about my ‘Legendary Polish Power,’” he said.
“It’s time to remind them, so let’s go! Let’s do this!”
Victory for Blachowicz cements his position in the light heavyweight top five, where one well-timed victory could be all it takes to break back into championship contention once again. But when asked about his plans for 2026, the big Pole smiled, but wouldn’t be drawn on the topic. Instead, he’s just focusing on the job at hand and accepts that the chips will fall where they may in the new year.
“I don't have any plans. We will see what's gonna happen,” he said.
“I’m at a place in my life and in my career where I enjoy everything that's happened. I don't need to prove anything to anybody. I just enjoy myself and have fun in the Octagon – this is the most important thing for me. And if I win the fight, we will see what's going to happen. I don't think about this anymore.”
