Jamie Siraj Not Satisfied Simply Being Here

Six years ago, just as he was building momentum on the British Columbia regional circuit, the now 31-year-old Canadian got sick—deathly sick. A brain infection required Siraj to be put into a coma, and while he was recovering, he developed an auto-immune disease that wreaked havoc on his body, including multiple bouts with sepsis and another medically induced coma in 2022 where he nearly died.

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Against the odds, "The Gremlin” not only returned to health, but back to action as well, picking up where he left off in 2019, re-emerging as one of the top unsigned prospects in Canada.

“It’s a dream come true,” Siraj said on Wednesday afternoon, a smile plastered on his face just a few days out from his debut against John Yannis, which opens Saturday’s card at Canada Life Centre. “It’s something where I always believed I could get here, but obviously there were a lot of hurdles along the way. To be sitting here today with this opportunity, it feels like I was right all along… I don’t know, but when I want something, I’m gonna do whatever it takes to go get it. I’ve never found something in life I loved, a passion until I found MMA and there was no stopping me from getting here. From day one that I started training, I was training to get here. I knew that I wanted to make a career out of this, even when it wasn’t a cool career.