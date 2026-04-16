Jamie Siraj Not Satisfied Simply Being Here

Jamie Siraj has every reason to be bouncing around Winnipeg with a massive smile on his face, simply happy to be readying to make the walk to the Octagon on Saturday night, fulfilling a lifelong dream of competing on the UFC stage.
Six years ago, just as he was building momentum on the British Columbia regional circuit, the now 31-year-old Canadian got sick—deathly sick. A brain infection required Siraj to be put into a coma, and while he was recovering, he developed an auto-immune disease that wreaked havoc on his body, including multiple bouts with sepsis and another medically induced coma in 2022 where he nearly died.
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Against the odds, "The Gremlin” not only returned to health, but back to action as well, picking up where he left off in 2019, re-emerging as one of the top unsigned prospects in Canada.
“It’s a dream come true,” Siraj said on Wednesday afternoon, a smile plastered on his face just a few days out from his debut against John Yannis, which opens Saturday’s card at Canada Life Centre. “It’s something where I always believed I could get here, but obviously there were a lot of hurdles along the way. To be sitting here today with this opportunity, it feels like I was right all along… I don’t know, but when I want something, I’m gonna do whatever it takes to go get it. I’ve never found something in life I loved, a passion until I found MMA and there was no stopping me from getting here. From day one that I started training, I was training to get here. I knew that I wanted to make a career out of this, even when it wasn’t a cool career.
“There were so many hurdles along the way — hard fights, health problems, politics — but to be standing where I am today, I’m very proud that I stayed with my resolve, stayed with my determination to get here.”
Even with his sights set firmly on reaching this point, the road hasn’t been easy.
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A 10-fight winning streak capped by a Tuff-N-Uff title win carried him into a showdown with former Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC staple Diego Brandao last March, where his run of success was halted just after the midway point of the opening round. While be bounced back with a pair of stoppage wins under the Battlefield Fight League banner, it wasn’t until late last week when the opening opposite Yannis remained vacant that Siraj finally got the call he’d been waiting this entire time.
And now, rather than reveling in the opportunity, he’s focused on turning this weekend’s opportunity into the start of a lengthy and successful stay in the UFC.
“I almost feel like there isn’t a lot of emotion behind it; this is business,” said Siraj, who carries a 14-3 record with 11 finishes. “The end goal wasn’t to get here; the goal is to be UFC world champion… John Yannis deserves every bit of my respect and that’s what I’m giving him. I’m not sitting out here collecting my flowers because I got a contract; we got weight to make, a fight to win, and a fight where I want to go out there and make my case known that I’m one of the best bantamweights in the world.
“I’m 31 years old, I wanna go quick, I wanna stay active, and the work has only begun.”
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As much as Siraj would have accepted a fight anywhere in the world, the fact that it comes in Canada is a bonus that adds to the experience, and opening the show is something that excites the Lower Mainland standout.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “The home crowd, having that Canadian crowd behind me is gonna be electric in there; gonna be a crazy energy. I heard the Winnipeg fans are really rowdy and it’s gonna be a rowdy fight… They’re starting the card off right with me and I feel pretty honored I get to start the card; I think it’s great for me. I get to go out there and set the precedent for the Canadians and hopefully watch every other Canadian win right after me.”
Just as he’s not content simply being here this week and landing in the UFC, Siraj isn’t going to be satisfied making the walk and collecting a decision win.
After everything he’s been through and patiently waiting for this opportunity to come, he’s out to deliver a command performance to kick off the card and begin his UFC tenure.
“A finish,” he said flatly when asked how he defines success this weekend. “I feel I can stop him everywhere. He’s very dangerous, he’s got heavy hands, but I’ve got heavier hands. I’ve got some cement in these that a lot of people don’t know about and I’m looking to put them on his chin. I’m gonna look to slam him on his face, cut him open with elbows; I’m gonna take the fight everywhere.
“There is no time for a gameplan; it’s just time to go out there and punish this guy,” he added. “I have nothing but respect for him, but it’s war when I get in there, and I’m not a very friendly Canadian when I’m in there.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.