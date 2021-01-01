Jamie Mullarkey Was Built For Prime Time

Mullarkey (12-4) lost on points on that occasion, but he wants fans to know he’ll be bringing the same energy to his upcoming bout against American Khama Worthy (16-7) at UFC 260.

Unfortunately for the former plumber, his second UFC appearance – against Fares Ziam back in October– was also a decision loss. However, his record prior to that of eight wins by KO and three by submission tells a different story.

Explains the man himself: “I never go out there to play pitter-pat. I’m there to try and stop ya. I never want to leave it in the hands of the judges as I did [against Ziam]. For that reason, I think you’re going to see a very fan-friendly fight against Worthy.”

Like a lot of people, Mullarkey got hooked on MMA after watching The Ultimate Fighter.

“It was Season 7 that caught me,” he says, “and pretty soon, Forrest Griffin became my favorite fighter. His work ethic and mentality were what I loved about him. He wasn’t the most skilled – as he was the first to admit – but he was the hardest worker in the UFC. A lot of people saw the whole thing as a cage fight, but I saw it as a technical thing and a true martial art. And I became obsessed with it.”