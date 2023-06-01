Jamie Mullarkey Puts Himself In The Driver's Seat

“It’s just consistency – being consistent in my training, my belief in myself; that’s basically it,” Mullarkey answered when tasked with pinpointing what has contributed to his solid run of results. “Every single fight you’re in a new mind frame, but you have to believe in yourself and make yourself in the same mind frame that won you the last one. That’s really been it — put myself in those shoes, put myself in the driver’s seat, and really making sure that I go out there and perform.”

While you can always make records and results present whatever case you’re trying for an individual athlete, their efforts inside the Octagon — regardless of outcome — will almost always tell you who that person is and what you can expect from them each time they make the walk.

AFTER TUF: Breaking Down The First Episode Of The Ultimate Fighter - Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Through seven fights, fans have come to know that when Mullarkey’s name is on the fight card, they’re going to be treated to at least one entertaining scrap, as he’s logged a pair of Fight of the Night bonuses and a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage win over Devonte Smith, along with registering a first-round knockout of Khama Worthy and engaging in a solid tussle with Prado earlier this year at UFC 284.

Some fighters don’t care about how they’re viewed by fans, but for Mullarkey, building a reputation as a must-see talent motivates him to go out there and deliver on those expectations.