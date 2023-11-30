Jamey Lyn-Horth Sees The Way Forward

“The entire evening fight team training session is like 25 to 35 fighters, and everybody is a killer in that gym,” Horth said. “The way they train, the style that they impose, and just the actual training schedule is intense. For me, there were a lot of changes. I usually train midday, and sometimes in the evening, but down there it's 9pm until sometimes one o'clock in the morning. So that was a huge change for me, and we don't go out and spend a lot of time out and about. It's literally eat, sleep, and train, and that's what we did for six weeks.”

That dedication is expected to pay off this weekend, just like her work over the last five years in the pro game paid off in her Octagon debut, where she didn’t show any sign of the first-time UFC jitters, even though she admits they were there.

“There were nerves, of course,” Horth said. “I think that it's only natural, and I think it's part of the process that everybody has nerves, and to say that you don't have any sort of nerves or anything like that, you just don't have feelings. I was going up a weight class and fighting against a girl that had more fights than I have, and I think that kind of feeling happens a lot. I've always trained to be in those stressful situations and in front of a crowd, no matter what sport I've played. But experience plays a role, as well, and I do experience a lot of those sort of stressful situations, but I never fought at 135 and having it be my UFC debut in Las Vegas, there were a lot of firsts, and I felt like I was able to embrace it, and I didn't feel any more nervous than I would any other fight. But I definitely do have nerves, and I think that that's kind of part of the fuel to the fire.”

Those nerves have kept Horth sharp, and perfect in her chosen profession. She expects more of the same against Hardy because she knows nothing else.

“There’s only two options - winning and losing - and I've visualized myself winning in so many different ways, and I've never experienced myself visualizing a loss,” she said. “I haven't ever sat there and been like, what am I going to feel like if I lose? What's my life going to be like if I lose? I just haven't. It starts to be thought in my brain and then it just goes away. And then I'm like, well, I'm not going to lose. I have this option, I'm going to do this, and I'm just going to work hard. That's when the physical part comes in, and I physically prepare myself in every way possible so that I can't lose.”