Jamey-Lyn Horth Doesn’t Pass Up An Opportunity

There was no hesitation from Horth about whether or not to take the fight.

“I came out of my last fight unhurt. The engine's primed, ready to go, so why not?”

The 34-year-old flyweight enters her fourth UFC fight feeling more confident than ever, even with the short notice timeframe to prepare for Maverick. She has an always ready mindset, which is why stepping in for this fight wasn’t an issue for the Canadian.

“I think I always do well in shorter camps because I do train all the time,” Horth said. “I'm not really wanting to fall off the rails after fight camp is over. After a fight is done, I tend to be active and still in the gym, being a student. For me, four to six weeks is more than enough time for me.”

After her first professional loss to Veronica Hardy last December, Horth decided to spend some time focusing on improving her wrestling and takedown defense. She worked with Olympic wrestling coaches, as well as strawweight Loopy Godinez, which Horth believes has drastically elevated her game.