Jamey-Lyn Horth Doesn’t Pass Up An Opportunity

Jamey-Lyn Horth was on Cloud Nine after her win in Edmonton a month ago. She got to open the card in front of family and friends cheering her on, and in her first fight in 11 months, Horth got the job done, defeating Ivana Petrović by split decision.
After her win, Horth took Sunday and Monday off, but when she arrived at the gym on Tuesday, it was right back to work as she was offered an opportunity to step in on short notice to face Miranda Maverick in Tampa on December 14th.
“My agent asked us if we wanted the fight and my coaches had already been looking at it because they knew Tracy (Cortez) was out,” Horth said. “It's not something that we haven't looked at before. (Miranda) fought in Vancouver against Jasmine and we thought, maybe there was a possibility to step in on there as well, so we've entertained this a couple of times, and it just seemed like the right move and I'm super excited about it.”
There was no hesitation from Horth about whether or not to take the fight.
“I came out of my last fight unhurt. The engine's primed, ready to go, so why not?”
The 34-year-old flyweight enters her fourth UFC fight feeling more confident than ever, even with the short notice timeframe to prepare for Maverick. She has an always ready mindset, which is why stepping in for this fight wasn’t an issue for the Canadian.
“I think I always do well in shorter camps because I do train all the time,” Horth said. “I'm not really wanting to fall off the rails after fight camp is over. After a fight is done, I tend to be active and still in the gym, being a student. For me, four to six weeks is more than enough time for me.”
After her first professional loss to Veronica Hardy last December, Horth decided to spend some time focusing on improving her wrestling and takedown defense. She worked with Olympic wrestling coaches, as well as strawweight Loopy Godinez, which Horth believes has drastically elevated her game.
Heading into her matchup with Maverick, Horth believes she is going back to her roots of when she turned pro. Horth is much taller than most of her opponents in the flyweight at 5’7”, and that’s no different against Maverick.
There is one big change for Horth when she faces opponents that are shorter and smaller than her.
“The level of their head for knees and elbows is a completely different position and it's a more favorable position and I'm excited for that.”
Saturday’s matchup is a chance for Horth to make a name for herself, defeating someone who has been in the UFC since 2020. “Fear The” Maverick is on a three-fight win streak, defeating Priscila Cachoeira, Andrea Lee and Dione Barbosa. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is dangerous is on the feet, earning half of her wins by submission.
Horth believes her ability to add striking into the fight is something that Maverick hasn’t seen in previous opponents.
“I think I'm just going to be bringing in a different striking element than her last three fights,” Horth said. “My last fight was maybe not the most technical, but it was definitely a dogfight and I'm not afraid to lay everything out there. I think I have something to prove, and I think I have something to show and showcase some of the skills and stuff that I haven't got to display yet for the UFC.”
Horth said ending the year with another victory would be a great Christmas gift, not only to herself, but also to her team. And she already has her sights on making another quick return early next year.
“I think in my post-fight interview I said that I can fight at 135, I can fight at 125, and I'm always ready. Two days later, I got that opportunity, so I feel like if I say it now, I might get that again. I know the UFC announced that they're coming to Seattle in February, and that's not too far out of the realm of possibilities, so keep me in mind.”
