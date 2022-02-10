James Wilson Always Aims To Push Himself

Wilson graduated from Stanford University and left with as much as he gave back to the school. In addition to meeting his wife, excelling academically, and continuing the Stanford cycle of yesterday’s students helping tomorrow’s graduates, he also graduated as the captain of the wrestling team with a spot in the university’s top ten in the win column.

After graduation, Wilson and his wife found immediate success in the professional world. In and out of the office, everything (with years of strategic research at Stanford) fell into place perfectly.

“For both my wife and I, things have gone about as optimally as things could have gone coming out of college,” Wilson said. “We were both blessed to find excellent jobs right away and we have maintained employment ever since we finished college.”

Wilson’s brain has only gotten sharper and sharper in his new life. The workforce has been very kind, but replacing wrestling practice with attention to investments, tech and finance was starting to take its toll on Wilson’s body.

“Initially I started training Muay Thai at night just as a means to stay in shape,” Wilson said. “I didn’t want to let myself go too much after school, especially after I was working so many hours behind a desk.”