James Krause Seeking Opportunities

“Yeah, I threw my name in the hat,” said Krause matter-of-factly, eager to strap on the gloves on short notice to compete in his 37th professional prizefight. That didn’t happen, but he took to social media again a couple days ago to offer his services for the UFC 249 card on April 18.

“I am a person of opportunity,” he said. “If the lack of fighters leads to more opportunities for me, you better believe that I'm gonna throw my name in the hat and I'll be the first one to step up and say, 'Look, what do we gotta do to make this happen?' I'm all about opportunity. The guys that aren't seizing these moments, these are the times right now where you really advance yourself in whatever it is you're doing. These are the times. So if anybody isn't taking advantage of these opportunities, they're kidding themselves and missing out on a huge part of this whole deal.”

That doesn’t just apply to fighting, as Krause points out, and he knows better than most that with the COVD-19 situation changing “normal” life around the world, it’s not a time to simply catch up on movies or books, but to advance yourself in whatever way you can if there’s down time to be had.

“The stuff I'm dealing with is the same stuff everybody else is dealing with,” said Krause, who has seen his outside business interests take a hit in recent days. “It slows everything down and it's not a good time for people. But I will say this - there's always something to do, always something to be working on and something to be improving and this is a great time to pull ahead of the people that just aren't about it. So that's what I'm doing right now.”