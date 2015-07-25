James Krause Relishes "Ultimate" Human Challenge

“I’m really about the challenge,” he said. “I look at it as one fight at a time, and I need fights that excite me and get me out of bed. I’m in great position to where I don’t have to fight to pay my bills. I do fine outside of the UFC, my bills are paid, and I don’t need to fight, but the challenge gets me out of bed in the morning. I have this elaborate puzzle in front of me that I have to figure out on a specific date at a specific weight and specific location. And I really like that. I’m a problem solver, and that intrigues me.”

But even his own personal solving isn’t what really gets him amped up about the fight game these days. It’s more about the problems he helps his fighters from the Glory MMA team in Lee’s Summit, Missouri figure out. And though he readily admits that he’s often more excited about their wins than his own, you could tell that just by looking at his face when a Megan Anderson or Grant Dawson walks away with a UFC victory.

“I’m happy when I win, but if you watch, I’m never smiling after I win because I just expect it,” he said. “I’m a winner, I expect to win. So it doesn’t become a surprise to me whenever I do. I visualized the win so many times that when it happens, this is what’s supposed to happen.”

MORE UFC SAO PAULO: On The Rise | Free Fight: Jan Blachowicz vs Luke Rockhold | Watch Saturday On ESPN+

Bringing fighters to the Octagon, having them implement a game plan, and seeing them get their hand raised? That’s a whole different feeling for the 33-year-old welterweight.

“If you want to accomplish all your dreams, you have to help somebody else first accomplish theirs,” he said. “So I’ve really enjoyed giving my knowledge back and I’m so passionate about it. If you watch me coach, it doesn’t take long to find that out. And I believe I’m bringing a new look to the game. I know there are a lot of specialist coaches, but I don’t feel like there’s very many good fundamentally sound MMA coaches, one coach that can do it all across the board. And I feel like I’m bringing that to the table. New looks, a new wave of coaching. I have a knack for it.”